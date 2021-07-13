Marty J. Erickson, age 62, of Bayfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his residence. He was born on March 18, 1959 the son of John and Donna (Wachsmuth) Erickson. Marty graduated from Bayfield High School in 1977 and worked as a commercial fisherman out of Bayfield for most of his life. He later worked as a captain for the Apostle Islands Cruise Service and also helped his sister Brenda on her Rocky Acres Berry Farm. Marty always enjoyed taking long walks, and was known to sing while he worked.