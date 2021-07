According to reports out of two gossip blogs, there are some serious casting shakeups coming to the cast of Real Housewives of New York. Newest cast member and first Black woman to join the cast Eboni K. Williams and sole original Housewife Ramona Singer are supposedly both facing firings. Conversations about race are apparently at the center of why each woman is allegedly on the chopping block of the hit Bravo reality show, but for totally different reasons.