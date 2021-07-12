Bulldog Athletic Supporters, 2021-22 Corporate Sponsorships NOW available! Sponsor Today!

Cancel
Economy

Bulldog Athletic Supporters, 2021-22 Corporate Sponsorships NOW available!

 18 days ago

The Clinton Central Athletic Department is offering Corporate Sponsorships for the 2021-22 athletic seasons. This year, there will be 4 levels of corporate sponsorship. White Level ($450) – Company logo will be displayed year-round on a Large group-sponsor banner to be displayed at all CCHS athletic fields and varsity gym, along with a Business Card-sized advertisement in the Fall and Winter sports programs.

