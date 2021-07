A man arrested Saturday in Coachella was suspected of assaulting and robbing a victim just one day after he was arrested in connection with another armed robbery. Coachella resident David Soriano, 25, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Saturday by the Coachella Community Action Team for suspicion of robbing a victim at knifepoint in the area of Jackson Street and Avenue 52 at 11 a.m. Thursday, said Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Coachella Sheriff’s Station.