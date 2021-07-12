Cancel
Update On The Bank Secrecy Act Applying To Art And Antiquities Dealers

By Matthew Erskine
Forbes
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 30, 2021 FinCEN published two guidance statements, one to financial and one to non-financial institutions. These do not have the new regulations as they apply to art and antiquities dealers but do state that covered institutions should start considering “how they will incorporate the [Priorities] into their risk-based AML [Anti-Money Laundering} programs, such as by assessing the potential risks associated with the products and services they offer, the customers they serve, and the geographic areas in which they operate.”

