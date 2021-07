(Des Moines, IA) Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the number of abortions in the state increased by almost 14 percent last year. Iowa had experienced years of steady declines in abortions before 2019. That year they were up by 25 percent. The numbers were shared with legislative staff members Thursday by the state health department. The reversal in abortion numbers came after Iowa withdrew from a federally-funded family planning program in 2017. It also comes as the Legislature has passed a series of laws aimed at limiting abortions in the state.