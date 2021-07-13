Republicans Expand Voter Registration Advantage in West Virginia
Republicans continue to make gains in voter registration in West Virginia, and that means Democrats are losing more ground. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office (as of June) show there are 428,542 Republicans and 396,079 Democrats. 249,951 have no party affiliation/independent. 36,844 are listed as “other,” while 8,818 are registered with the Libertarian Party and 2,157 are members of the Mountain Party.wvmetronews.com
Comments / 0