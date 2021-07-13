Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

WATCH: Adorable TikTok Video Of Pet Blushing At Being Called 'Beautiful'

By Pooja Prabbhan
Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s often said there’s no love truer than the one offered (freely) by furry companions. Researches aside, scores of pet parents across the globe have often revealed how they’ve felt their pet dogs ‘get’ them like nobody else. In a heart-warming post of sorts, a pet mamma recently took to TikTok to flaunt her doggo’s bewitching reaction at being called "beautiful". And, well, it’s sure to melt your heart and brighten up your day!

www.latintimes.com

Comments / 0

Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dogs#Blushing#Dog#Fox News#Polish#Bull Terriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dogs
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
AnimalsNewsweek

Great Dane Has Adorable Reaction to Being Ignored by Owner

When a dog owner decided to ignore her Great Dane in a TikTok video, the pet's reaction was so sweet that it has melted hearts online. The footage, which was shared to the app by Olympus Great Danes, shows a dog named Apollo sat on the sofa next to a woman.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dog’s adorable reaction to being called ‘beautiful’ goes viral

This dog’s adorable reaction to being called "beautiful" will melt your heart. Sarah Lawther, from Sydney, Australia, posted a video of her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Honey, on TikTok last month. In the short clip, Lawther tells her dog: "Honey, you are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
PetsNewsweek

Dog Chills Out With Relaxing Massage in Adorable Video

If you are feeling stressed out, this video of a little dog relaxing to the max may be just what you need to view. In footage, posted to TikTok by Hannah Cassidy, known online as Softblond, we can see her performing a massage on her sweet Jack Russell Terrier, whose name is Turtle.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...
Behind Viral VideosSFGate

He surprised her with a viewing of their long-lost wedding video - and millions watched on TikTok

When they heard the wedding video had been erased, the newly married Gottfrieds were distraught. Kayla cried as she told her mom the news. The day of the ceremony had been beautiful. Drew and Kayla exchanged vows in the gazebo of a friend's house that had recently been turned into a wedding venue. As they walked away from the altar, just having been presented as Mr. and Mrs. Drew Gottfried, balloons soared into the sky. The couple hadn't yet finished college, and Drew was just old enough to legally drink.
Greenville, SCWJBF.com

Greenville dog, owner has internet obsessed with their adorable TikTok videos

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man and his dog are gaining popularity on TikTok after showing off a jaw-dropping homemade dog house. Owner Johnathan Lower said the dog house was a home project for made his dog Teddy after moving into their new home. Lower posted the building process on TikTok and it boosted their followers and interactions by the thousands overnight.
Petsdigitalspy.com

Celebrity Gogglebox star called "dog whisperer" after adorable trick

Celebrity Gogglebox's Eddie Boxshall showed off his fantastic dog-training skills in tonight's (July 16) episode with an adorable trick. Sitting down with partner Denise van Outen and their two dogs, Denise was stunned when he showed the dogs waiting very nicely for their treats without trying to claw at him to get at them.
PetsPosted by
Distractify

There's an Adorable New Pet in 'Adopt Me!' You're Going to Love

Animal Crossing isn't the only video game you'll want to curl up with after a long day. Adopt Me! – which is available on the Roblox platform – has its own style of adorableness that will get you hooked and have you playing for hours. And now, with a new update, it's about to get even better.
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

TikTok Beauty Star Meredith Duxbury On The Secret To A Seamless Full-Coverage Face

If you want to learn the secret to a seamless-looking makeup application, who better to learn from than Meredith Duxbury? The TikTok star has numerous ultra-viral videos showing the unique way she applies foundation to her whopping 10 million followers. If you don’t know her name, chances are her videos have shown up on your FYP. She applies, well, a ton of foundation with her hands, and then drips some more onto her face, and somehow ends up looking flawless at the end every time.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Steals the Show with Amazing Dancing Skills in TikTok Video with Mom Joie Chavis

Joie Chavis, Bow Wow's baby mama, and her daughter Shai showed some stunning dance moves in a TikTok video that has since gone viral on the internet. Rapper Bow Wow's look-alike daughter Shai Moss won the internet over with her brief appearance on her mom's TikTok video. The little girl grabbed attention with her amazing dancing skills, easily outdoing her mom Joie Chavis.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s Wedding Confession, Paris Betrayal Hinted By Delon de Metz

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) is concerned about all the affairs happening at work. He tells Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) that they need to keep personal and business separate. Could this be a hint that Paris and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) end up in bed together right before the “SINN” wedding?

Comments / 0

Community Policy