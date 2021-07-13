Cancel
Duluth, MN

Spirit Halloween Returning to Duluth in New Location

By David Drew
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 14 days ago
Spirit Halloween opened last year on August 27 in what had been the Shopko location on Central Entrance in Duluth. They then stayed open until until Monday, November 2. After they closed, the Shopko building and surrounding land were ultimately sold to Furniture Mart USA, who paid $3 million for the building and 6.7 acres. That, of course, meant that Spirit Halloween would not be able to utilize that location again in 2021.

