SEATTLE, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For globetrotters who had set their sights on a dream vacation to Alaska, the wait ended today as Celebrity Millennium set sail from Seattle, Washington to take guests on a seven-night itinerary exploring the renowned natural beauty of the Last Frontier. The voyage is the first of a series of 11 sailings roundtrip from Seattle through the beginning of October, and one of the first to return to Alaska's waters in nearly two years.