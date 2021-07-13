'You could see in the first match vs. Mannarino, when Roger Federer...', says legend

Roger Federer proved his greatness on the turf again in 2019, beating David Goffin 7-6, 6-1 in one hour and 23 minutes to lift the 10th crown in Halle and the 102nd overall on the Tour. By competing in one of his favorite tournaments for the 17th time, Roger advanced to the 13th final and went all the way to become the second player in the Open Era with at least ten titles in a single ATP event after Rafael Nadal.