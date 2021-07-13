Cancel
'You could see in the first match vs. Mannarino, when Roger Federer...', says legend

Roger Federer proved his greatness on the turf again in 2019, beating David Goffin 7-6, 6-1 in one hour and 23 minutes to lift the 10th crown in Halle and the 102nd overall on the Tour. By competing in one of his favorite tournaments for the 17th time, Roger advanced to the 13th final and went all the way to become the second player in the Open Era with at least ten titles in a single ATP event after Rafael Nadal.

It’s no secret that Roger Federer is the greatest tennis player ever. As David Foster Wallace wrote, he is “one of those rare, preternatural athletes who appear to be exempt, at least in part, from certain physical laws.” He also seems exempt from the laws of aging. At 36, he’s still winning Grand Slams with a combination of grace and grit.
Novak Djokovic slipped yet another trophy into his illustrious cabinet last Sunday, when he won the Wimbledon title for the sixth time in his career. Thanks to his third consecutive success at Church Road, the world number 1 has thus equaled the all-time Grand Slam record held by eternal rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Roger Federer made his Halle debut in 2000 at the age of 18, finding the perfect testing ground for Wimbledon and becoming the ultimate legend of this event in the last two decades. In 2003, the Swiss won the first ATP grass-court title in Halle before confirming supremacy on the fastest surface at Wimbledon, winning the first Major at the All England Club and repeating the Halle-Wimbledon double in 2004.

