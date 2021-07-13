More than 160 years since its construction, this historic farmhouse is as dreamy as ever
Built in 1852, this Southern-style farmhouse sits on four acres and overlooks a lake in St. Peters. The home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and roughly 3,500 square feet of living space. Throughout, there are traditional antebellum-style elements, including a brick portico, soaring columns, and aligned windows shutters. Matte black and cream shades add a timeless finish to the nature of this historic architecture.www.stlmag.com
