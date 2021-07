Last month in the US, Tronsmart launched its newest ANC AptX earbuds with six microphones, the Apollo Air and Apollo Air Plus. The arrival of new wireless earbuds came just in time for the company’s 8th anniversary with tons of great features that comes with the price for the Apollo Air. It doesn’t come alone as it launched alongside Apollo Air+ which does everything that original earbuds do, but adds wireless charging and an In-ear detection function.