Samsung unveils new automotive image sensor - Night driving to get easier

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to provide an update on market developments as it relates to adoption of its' Bend Sensor® technology with various products. Clark Mower, Flexpoint President stated, 'We are seeing significant opportunities with both existing and new customers as the business world reemerges from the hibernation brought on by the COVID 19 Pandemic. Flexpoint is experiencing a resurgence in orders from long term partners as both the volume and frequency of orders has increased, as well as having success in building new relationships and developing new partners. The Bend Sensor® is rapidly regaining momentum which was halted by the pandemic and is diversifying potential applications and receiving meaningful orders worldwide. We anticipate the momentum continuing with additional purchase orders in the second half of this year.'