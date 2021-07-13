Cancel
Samsung unveils new automotive image sensor - Night driving to get easier

By Balakumar K
TechRadar
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the South Korean electronic major Samsung Electronic seeks to shift its presence beyond smartphones and consumer electronics, it unveiled a new automotive image sensor --- the ISOCELL Auto 4AC --- that will be used for rear-view cameras and surround-view monitors of a vehicle and offer HD resolution images. Samsung’s...

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

