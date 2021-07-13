Ten players from Alabama colleges taken in first 10 rounds of MLB Draft
Ten players from universities in the state of Alabama have been drafted through the first two days of the MLB Draft. Additionally, UMS-Wright pitcher Maddux Bruns, the state’s 2021 Mr. Baseball winner, was chosen in Sunday’s first round by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 29th overall pick. He was the lone player selected directly so far from an Alabama high school through the first ten rounds.www.decaturdaily.com
