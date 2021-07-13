Public Safety, Tourism and Infrastructure Top ARPA Spending Priorities for Las Cruces
The city of Las Cruces is seeking to use some American Rescue Plan Act funding to support public safety programs, tourism and community and economic development initiatives. Part of the almost $24.8 million will go toward making up for the city’s pandemic-related revenue loss. City Grants Administrator Amy Johnson Bassford says that while no layoffs or cuts to city services occurred, the loss was still significant.www.krwg.org
Comments / 0