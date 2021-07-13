Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Public Safety, Tourism and Infrastructure Top ARPA Spending Priorities for Las Cruces

krwg.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Las Cruces is seeking to use some American Rescue Plan Act funding to support public safety programs, tourism and community and economic development initiatives. Part of the almost $24.8 million will go toward making up for the city’s pandemic-related revenue loss. City Grants Administrator Amy Johnson Bassford says that while no layoffs or cuts to city services occurred, the loss was still significant.

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
Colorado State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Arpa#Public Safety#American Rescue Plan Act#City Grants#Go Bond#Lcpd#Visit Las Cruces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN — The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country’s young democracy. In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia’s economic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy