Richmond Griner grew up in Clemmons and from a young age appreciated the opportunities that came his way from hard work and taking initiative. “I was fortunate to have parents that have always been very supportive of me. I also took note of how much they enjoyed their professions, my dad as a nurse anesthesiologist at Wake Forest and my mom as a teacher. I knew that honing in on what you love and making it your life’s work is important,” explains Griner.