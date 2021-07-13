Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: Tag Heuer to Launch Super Mario Connected Watch

By Mimosa Spencer
PARIS — Tag Heuer is launching a Super Mario connected watch, marking the start of a long-term partnership with Nintendo and a push into gamification. “We really wanted to work with Nintendo — Mario especially, the character of Mario, which has a lot of connections with the values of the brand — don’t crack under pressure, always outdo yourself and always be super active,” said Frédéric Arnault, chief executive officer of Tag Heuer, speaking to WWD at the Avenue Montaigne headquarters of the label’s parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Googlemobileworldlive.com

TAG Heuer does super deal with Italian plumber

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer prepared to open the taps on a limited edition Super Mario-branded version of its Connected smartwatch, pitching the plucky character as a motivator for achieving daily fitness goals. TAG Heuer is preparing to put 2,000 Super Mario units on sale from 15 July, offering a range...
Lifestylexda-developers

Tag Heuer’s latest luxury smartwatch features Super Mario branding

Most smartwatches cost a few hundred bucks and focus on function over form, though that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re cheaply made or are unfashionable. If you want a really fashionable smartwatch crafted with ultra premium hardware, then you’ll have to shell out a lot more money, though you’ll have fewer brands to choose from. TAG Heuer is one Swiss luxury watchmaker that dabbles in making smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS software, and the company’s latest luxury smartwatch features Nintendo’s iconic Mario character.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Launch of Balenciaga Runner to Be Offered Exclusively at Kith

Balenciaga has chosen to team up with Kith to be the worldwide exclusive launch partner for its new Runner sneaker. The French luxury brand has issued only 650 pairs of the shoes in three colorways that will be available exclusively at Kith for a limited time. They will retail for $1,090 and will release on Friday at all Kith shops as well as on the company’s website in the U.S. and Europe.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Sincerely Jules Launches Color Dept. Beauty Brand

Influencer Julie Sariñana, known best as Sincerely Jules, is embarking on her first venture in the beauty world. The fashion and lifestyle influencer is launching a beauty brand today called Color Dept. The brand is focusing on the nail care category, releasing its first collection of seven sustainable, plant-based and 100 percent vegan nail polish colors in hues of pink, purple, blue, orange, green and white.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

TAG Heuer x Super Mario Collaboration Reveal Set For Tuesday

TAG Heuer is a luxury watchmaker based in Sweden that designs and manufactures watches and fashion accessories. The chic brand has turned some heads recently by announcing that it has teamed up with Nintendo for a limited edition crossover with Super Mario. Here’s the teaser:. Coming Super Soon!. Power-up on...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tag Heuer and Nintendo announce collaboration and present luxury watch

Day, this year announced a new partnership with Nintendo and the first collaboration between the two, Connected Super Mario Limited Edition. The clock It is a version of the brand’s high-end smartwatch and is packed with features that link it to one of the best-selling series of games in the world.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Tod’s to Launch New T Factory Capsule in September

T FACTORY’S SCHEME: Tod’s will launch its fourth T Factory capsule in September and reveal today it is collaborating for this with Japanese brand Hender Scheme, founded by designer Ryo Kashiwazaki. Details are still under wraps, but Tod’s said the capsule collection will launch with an event during Milan Fashion...
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

It’s-a-Me! TAG Heuer Unveils $3,100 Super Mario Smartwatch

When two icons get together, it’s usually something special and the latest TAG Heuer Connected Super Mario Limited Edition partnership is no exception. The celebrate a new long-term collaboration between the two brands, TAG Heuer and Nintendo have come together to bring Super Mario to life, right there on your wrist. Gimmicky? Perhaps, but you can’t fault the power of nostalgia, after all, a copy of Super Mario 64 just sold for a record $2.09 million.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

TAG Heuer and Nintendo join forces to introduce the official Super Mario smartwatch

The well-known Swiss watchmaker Day, this year and Nintendo have collaborated to create a very special smartwatch. Its about TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition, a watch that, as its name suggests, is based on the iconic figure of Super Mario and it is limited edition, with only 2,000 units worldwide at a price of $ 2,150 each. A very special watch with a multitude of details and nods to the Super Mario franchise with a good handful of features and options.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Andrew Stanleick Outlines Kylie Cosmetics’ Global, Omnichannel Future

Two years after acquiring majority stakes in Kylie Jenner’s beauty businesses for $600 million, Coty Inc. is making its moves to expand the brands. On July 15, Kylie Cosmetics will debut its revamped products — which are now vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, and free of 1,600 other ingredients thought to be potentially harmful — alongside Jenner’s skin care brand, Kylie Skin, on a centralized website for the first time. The same website will launch in international markets such as the U.K., France and Germany.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Super Mario 64 Sells For $1.56M at Auction!

You may recall that late last week it was confirmed that a brand new record had been set in the world of retro gaming with a rare copy of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ achieving $870,000 at auction. – Well, if you thought that that price was insane, then you’re going to want to look away now as following a report via CNET, despite that prior sale setting a brand new record, it has lasted only 3 days as a copy of Super Mario 64 has just been sold for an eye-wateringly successful bid of $1.56M.
LifestyleANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Tag Heuer’s Super Mario Limited Edition to be available by July 15

Are you a die-hard Super Mario fan that would be willing to spend a couple of thousands on a smartwatch? Well Tag Heuer has the thing for you with their newly-announced Super Mario Limited Edition Connected smartwatch. When the watch brand teased a collaboration with Nintendo, we initially thought it was just a Mario-themed watch but apparently, it’s a pretty expensive smartwatch that will be available on July 15. It will be just a limited run so Mario fans might want to head on over to the website and selected stores.
Costa Mesa, CAshop-eat-surf.com

TAG Heuer Opens South Coast Plaza Boutique

TAG Heuer is proud to announce its U.S. expansion with the opening of Its first dedicated boutique in California. Last night, TAG Heuer opened its first boutique in California at Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza Mall. The location channels TAG Heuer through a beach lens by incorporating coastal design elements, including surfboards and beadboard walls in soft blue accents paired with the brand’s signature racing red. Portraits of global brand ambassador and world-renowned surfer Kai Lenny bring the thrill of TAG Heuer to life through vibrant imagery.
ShoppingNintendo Enthusiast

Tag Heuer Super Mario smartwatch revealed for $2,150, pocket change

Nintendo teased last week that a collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer was in the works, and now the Tag Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition smartwatch has been revealed, launching July 15, 2021 for $2,150. Only 2,000 will be made, hence the “limited” part, and it will include Wear OS, Google’s OS for wearable products (though which version it uses is uncertain). The Tag Heuer Super Mario watch features a variety of animations and different watch faces, but to maintain the spirit of Mario, it also has built-in functionality to encourage movement via gamification.
California Stateflaunt.com

TAG Heuer | The Swiss Watchmaker Comes to California

Luxury Swiss watch manufacturer TAG Heuer, in a move to begin their United States expansion, opened their first boutique in South Coast Plaza of Costa Mesa. The store incorporates signifiers of classic Southern California into its design, approaching it through what TAG Heuer calls a “beach lens.” Its surfboard holding walls, bead-board decor, and portrait of surfer Jai Lenny all pay homage to California and an indication of the company’s newest venture.
FIFAthumbsticks.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush review

An injection of mayhem makes Mario Golf: Super Rush the best Nintendo golfing game in more than a generation. It’s not unusual for sports sims – however realistic they purport to be – to speed up the action in the name of fun. EA’s FIFA series is a good example. For the most part, it plays a solid game of football, but if real-life players moved around at the same speed as their digital doppelgängers, it would make “the beautiful game” a genuinely balletic affair.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
rolling out

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh sells Off-White luxury brand to LVMH

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh has sold a 60 percent majority stake in his Off-White luxury streetwear brand to the French luxury group LVMH. Abloh has been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s wear since 2018 and will assume new roles, as well as working across LVMH’s wine and spirits and hospitality brands. LVMH owns Krug, Don Perignon, Hennessy and 30 other spirit brands as well Cipriani in Venice and 50 other hotels.

