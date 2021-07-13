EXCLUSIVE: Tag Heuer to Launch Super Mario Connected Watch

You may recall that late last week it was confirmed that a brand new record had been set in the world of retro gaming with a rare copy of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ achieving $870,000 at auction. – Well, if you thought that that price was insane, then you’re going to want to look away now as following a report via CNET, despite that prior sale setting a brand new record, it has lasted only 3 days as a copy of Super Mario 64 has just been sold for an eye-wateringly successful bid of $1.56M.