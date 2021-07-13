EXCLUSIVE: Tag Heuer to Launch Super Mario Connected Watch
PARIS — Tag Heuer is launching a Super Mario connected watch, marking the start of a long-term partnership with Nintendo and a push into gamification. “We really wanted to work with Nintendo — Mario especially, the character of Mario, which has a lot of connections with the values of the brand — don’t crack under pressure, always outdo yourself and always be super active,” said Frédéric Arnault, chief executive officer of Tag Heuer, speaking to WWD at the Avenue Montaigne headquarters of the label’s parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.wwd.com
