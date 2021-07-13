Phú Yên House / Story Architecture

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. In the summer holidays, instead of sending their children to life skills training schools, the homeowner returns to the countryside to build a house for their children to play and experience with children in the countryside. The Landlord was born in the countryside of Phu Yen, grew up to study, work and live in the big city, and return to the countryside every summer vacation, traditional Vietnamese New Year holiday, or as a quarantine period because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

