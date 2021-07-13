Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing

By Kathy Gannon 
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP ISTIQLAL, Afghanistan — Sakina, who is 11, maybe 12, walked with her family for 10 days after the Taliban seized her village in northern Afghanistan and burned down the local school. They are now among around 50 families living in a makeshift camp on a rocky patch of land...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Afghanistan#Pakistan#Hazara#The Associated Press#Afghans#Islamic#The Ministry Of Interior#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

UN warns of expanding threat from Daesh, al Qaeda in Afghan

New York [US], July 25 (ANI): The United Nations has warned that the threat from terror groups such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda is expanding in many places in Afghanistan and said the security situation remains fragile with uncertainty surrounding the peace process and a risk of further deterioration. A new...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack

Afghan forces have captured four Taliban fighters including a militant commander for carrying out this week's rocket attack targeting the presidential palace in Kabul during the Muslim Eid al-Adha prayers, officials said Sunday. At least three rockets landed near the palace on Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani and his top officials performed outdoor prayers to mark the start of the Muslim holiday. The interior ministry said police had arrested four Taliban fighters in an operation in Kabul who were behind the attack, which was claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group. "A Taliban commander, Momin, along with his three other men, have been arrested. They all belong to the Taliban group," ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai told reporters in a video message.
Militarythedallasnews.net

US launches airstrikes to hit Taliban-seized equipment

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 23 (ANI): US spokesperson John Kerby informed that the US has launched four airstrikes to target Taliban equipment seized by the Taliban in Kandahar. The aerial strikes were conducted in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, and the targeted equipment includes an artillery piece and a vehicle, The Khaama Press reported.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

US general vows to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops

The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country. "The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we are prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks," General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Army Central Command, told reporters in Kabul.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan curfew imposed as Taliban militants advance

The Afghan government imposed a month-long curfew across almost all of the country on Saturday in a bid to stop the Taliban from invading cities. Apart from the capital Kabul and two other provinces, no movement is allowed from 22:00 to 04:00 (17:30-23:30 GMT). Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan...
WorldBirmingham Star

Next Afghan peace meet expected in August

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 26 (ANI): The next meeting between delegations from the Afghanistan government and the Taliban will take place in the month of August, TOLO News reported on Sunday. Earlier this month, the first meeting was held in Qatar, during which both sides agreed to continue their meetings and...
United NationsPosted by
WDBO

UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday. The war-torn country saw a...
MilitaryVoice of America

US Intensifies Airstrikes to Support Embattled Afghan Forces

ISLAMABAD - The U.S. military has increased airstrikes in support of Afghan security forces as the Taliban continues to gain ground across Afghanistan. A top U.S. general said the level of support would continue in the coming weeks, if needed. Ever since the United States announced plans to withdraw from...
PoliticsFox News

Gen. David Petraeus says the 'Taliban has the momentum' in Afghanistan

Former U.S. commander in Afghanistan Gen. David Petraeus told "Fox News Primetime" Friday that he is worried the United States will come to regret the decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan and that the Taliban currently has all the momentum in the country. GEN. DAVID PETRAEUS: I don’t know...
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

Growing Anxiety as the Taliban Approaches in Eastern Afghanistan

No one has conquered it in over a century. Not the United States Army, not the Islamic State, not the Taliban, not the the mujahedeen, not the Soviet army. The inhabitants of the rugged Darah-i-Noor valley, whose villages are built into mountain slopes like fortresses, have always wanted one thing above all: to be left alone. But, as they will tell you here, one thing has always been clear if there has to be fighting: Anyone here capable of holding a gun will do so. At least among the men.
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan's Media Freedom in Retreat as Taliban Advances

ISLAMABAD - The day the Taliban entered Balkh district, 20 km west of Mazar e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province last month, local radio station Nawbahar shuttered its doors and most of its journalists went into hiding. Within days the station started broadcasting again, but the programming was different....
WorldSweetwater Reporter

To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Afghan president must go

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say they don’t want to monopolize power, but they insist there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed. In an interview with The Associated Press, Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also...
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Afghan ambassador's daughter is abducted and tortured in Islamabad, days after Pakistan was accused of providing air support for the Taliban in Afghanistan

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured in Islamabad on Friday. Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted while she was on her way home in the Pakistani capital and held for around five hours. The abduction comes days after Afghanistan's vice-president Amrullah...
WorldBirmingham Star

Western Countries' Embassies in Afghanistan Call on Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The embassies to Afghanistan of several countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United States, on Monday urged the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) to stop an offensive in Afghanistan. "The diplomatic missions to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan of Australia, Canada,...
POTUSNew York Post

Graphic video shows Taliban executing unarmed Afghan special forces soldiers

Taliban fighters executed nearly two dozen unarmed members of the Afghan special forces, mowing down the soldiers in a town market after they surrendered when they ran out of ammunition, shocking new video shows. The video obtained by CNN shows the Afghan soldiers emerging from a building, after the Taliban...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The world looks on in disbelief as America abandons Afghanistan

The evacuation of the US-led coalition from Afghanistan is taking place with such speed, it is as if the forces had initially been sent to an unknown destination by mistake.The US was meant to be the hero of this war. Freedom from the grip of the Taliban, and the promise of the establishment of democracy and equality between men and women were among the reasons why tens of thousands of American soldiers were dispatched to the country.Millions of suffering girls and women who had been imprisoned in their homes found the opportunity to study, seek jobs and become members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy