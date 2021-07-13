BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-7-Add

Rasmussen didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-2 win over Cleveland, allowing one run on one hit over three innings. He struck out three without walking a batter. Making his second career big-league start, Rasmussen was very efficient over 35 pitches (25 strikes) and made only one mistake, which Bobby Bradley deposited in the seats for a solo shot. The right-hander has worked multiple innings in five of his last six appearances, and while his 4.60 ERA in 15.2 frames since coming over from the Brewers in the Willy Adames trade isn't impressive, Rasmussen's 1.09 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB suggests he can be useful in a swing role for the Rays.