BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-7-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 13 days ago

7th_$7,707, wvr cl, 3YO up, 7½f, clear. Off 10:13. Time 1:37.80. Fast. Also Ran_Rascal Candy, Whowantsacoldone, Zippeddie, Quest for the Wire, Inxsessive Reality, True Kommando, Sko'den. $0.2 Pick 5 Jackpot (3-6-4-6-8) 5 Correct Paid $153.00. $1 Pick 4 (6-4-6-8) 4 Correct Paid $37.55. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $3.07. $1 Exactor (8-2) paid $47.95. Quinella (2-8) paid $101.10. $0.2 Superfecta (8-2-5-4) paid $280.80. $0.2 Triactor (8-2-5) paid $35.56. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $5.00. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $757,359.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park-3-Add

3rd_$8,200, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 1:38. Time 1:12.11. Fast. Scratched_Limehousegas. Also Ran_Old Timer's Day, Coworker, Danzo. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $90.50. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $80.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-4-6) paid $97.22. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-4) paid $156.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-8-Add

8th_$20,500, , 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy. Off 10:12. Time 1:32.60. Fast. Also Ran_Howling Good Time, Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway, Flirt Wagon, Corona Sinn Fein, Carson City Train, Blue Duck La Jolla. dh_Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway (5). $1 Pick 3 (10-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $1,142.60. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $90.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $59.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-9-1) paid $333.69. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-9) paid $311.80.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Saratoga-7-Add

7th_$35,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 4:31. Time 1:12.33. Fast. Scratched_Gagliano, Nicky Scissors. Also Ran_Quantitativbreezin, Bustinmygroove, Cause to Dream, Big Tony's Girl, My Alluring Lady, Irresistible Girl. $1 Pick 3 (10-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $123.75. $1 Daily Double (3-10) paid $15.00. $1 Exacta (10-7) paid $48.50. $0.1 Superfecta (10-7-9-6) paid $73.70. $0.5 Trifecta (10-7-9) paid $147.50.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

4th-$25,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:74.920. Getting Some of That126464-½3-12-1¼R. Leblanc9.90. Lolas Lil Ed1282375-hd3-½E. Gonzalez8.00. Our Hot Topic128142-12-34-½R. Cabrera6.00. Heza Streakin Cash128675-½6-15-hdU. Luna1.60. Patriot Mountain126756-hd76-2½P. Ramirez4.50. Waylons Lil Shooter128323-hd4-17J. Garcia, Jr.24.20. 5 (5)Midnight Biscuit7.604.203.20. 4 (4)Getting Some of That9.406.00.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

8th-$16,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 22.040, 45.450, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.900. Scratched: No Mo Hooch, Demigod, Riding the Train, Master Guns. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Rusty Cage124421-1½1-1½1-21-2¾A. Juarez, Jr.2.90. Outerbanks124632-hd2-hd3-22-hdE. Lara9.00. Deuce124543-1½3-2½2-hd3-½L. Wade0.50. Kierkegaard124314-1½4-24-14-4½L. Negron8.10. I'm a Special Star119255-35-2½5-45-6½K. Harr13.90. Cintarosa Ranch124166666C. Lindsay34.50. 6 (4)Rusty Cage7.805.002.20.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f. Last Drop of Wine119Obiwan123. Totellyouthetruth119Strategic Ekati119. Magical Express119Cumber119. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. I'mma Natural117You're My Boy Blue115. Ma Moos Warrior115Classic...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Grande Prairie

1st_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 2nd_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 3rd_$4,100, alc, 3YO up, 3½f. 4th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up (C), 3f. 5th_$3,800, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$3,900, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. Bob Is My Ride124Starwalker124. Stronger for Wyat124Imperial Wood124. Power County Kid124Repoed124. 7th_$9,400, stk, 3YO up, .
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 6½f. Malvern Rose Stakes. Rookery117Maldives Model117. Just One Time117Tipsy Chatter117. La Reina Del Norte117Jenna's Lil Agnes120. Tactical Pajamas120.
Theater & Dancemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Colonial Downs

1st_$30,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$50,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 4th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 5½f. Meadow Stable Stakes. Distant Thunder122War Tocsin122. Gale Winds118Grateful Bred122. Elusive Mischief124Hypothesis126. Great Camanoe122So Street124. Sky Magician122Sky's Not Falling118. Flank...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Belmont Park Results Sunday July 4th, 2021

8th-$96,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 45.090, 58.970, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.070. Scratched: Holiday Stone, Yodel E. A. Who, The Connector. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Fiya122411-1½1-11-11-hdL. Saez4.103.302.201.05. Pulsate122233-½3-½2-22-2¼J. Ortiz5.502.807.60. Maxwell Esquire12414554-2½3-4I. Ortiz, Jr.2.102.10. Battle Station124522-½2-½3-hd4-6¼J. Velazquez5.80. Reux122354-24-1½55M. Franco6.70. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct...
Los Alamitos, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Nutty Sierra (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez3-1-1Jesus Nunez. 3Chief Eagle Eye (L), 121E. Payeras3-2-4Sergio Morfin. 4Battling Gervinho (L), 121C. Figueroa4-5-1Roman Figueroa. 5According to Plan (L), 121J. Sanchez6-2-4Adriana Vallejo. 6Hoss Cartwright (L), 121W. Barnett2-3-5Angela Aquino. 7Time N Money (L), 111R. Ramirez5-2-1Jorge Farias. 8Neah Bay (L), 121F. Orduna-Rojas2-2-5Brian...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

MotoSurf Games in Sebring

SEBRING — The iconic home of the 12 Hours of Sebring will welcome two of the newest forms of racing Saturday and Sunday, with the inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup coming to Lake Jackson and the United States debut of MotoSkate at the Sebring Civic Center. MotoSurf America, the premier league...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Provides some length Saturday

Rasmussen didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-2 win over Cleveland, allowing one run on one hit over three innings. He struck out three without walking a batter. Making his second career big-league start, Rasmussen was very efficient over 35 pitches (25 strikes) and made only one mistake, which Bobby Bradley deposited in the seats for a solo shot. The right-hander has worked multiple innings in five of his last six appearances, and while his 4.60 ERA in 15.2 frames since coming over from the Brewers in the Willy Adames trade isn't impressive, Rasmussen's 1.09 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB suggests he can be useful in a swing role for the Rays.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Excellent in no-decision

Yarbrough allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six across seven innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Sunday. Yarbrough got the mistake out of the way early, as Cesar Hernandez took him deep to lead off the first inning. Other than that, it was an excellent effort for the southpaw in his first quality start since June 27. The performance was wasted when Matt Wisler allowed two runs and took the loss in the eighth inning. Yarbrough lowered his ERA to 4.38 with a 1.19 WHIP and 90:20 K:BB across 109 innings. He projects for a home start versus Boston next weekend.

