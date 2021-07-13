Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Assiniboia Downs Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 13 days ago

7th-$7,707, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.200, 49.200, 1:16.200, 00.000, 00.000, 1:37.800. Bitethebulletbro124821-½1-11-1½1-1¼A. Whitehall1.50. Double Time124213-2½3-4½2-5½2-4R. Zenteno Jr.20.50. Bear Me a Moment124554-1½4-½4-½3-2¼L. Nelson2.80. Rascal Candy124436-1½6-15-14-¾N. Stephenson11.80. Whowantsacoldone12416105-hd3-2½5-1J. Carreno4.10. Zippeddie124347-28-½7-46-nkN. Austin11.65. Quest for the Wire12410108-hd9-hd6-½7-11¼S. Chickeness18.45. Inxsessive Reality124675-17-18-½8-1¾D. Lewis52.75. True Kommando124999-210109-16¼S....

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ch G#Zippeddie124347#Track Handle#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Unbeaten Heavyweight Goes 13-0 With TKO

Quiet time for big time boxing at the moment with the start of the Olympics. Nice to see team USA getting off to a solid start. Looks to be some great fighters in this year’s games. Garbage atmosphere though. Very strange. Hopefully team USA can give a strong showing. Some...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

4th-$25,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:74.920. Midnight Biscuit126511-½1-hd1-2¼G. Ortiz7.604.203.202.80. Getting Some of That126464-½3-12-1¼R. Leblanc9.406.009.90. Lolas Lil Ed1282375-hd3-½E. Gonzalez5.008.00. Our Hot Topic128142-12-34-½R. Cabrera6.00. Heza Streakin Cash128675-½6-15-hdU. Luna1.60. Patriot Mountain126756-hd76-2½P. Ramirez4.50. Waylons Lil Shooter128323-hd4-17J. Garcia, Jr.24.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Results Saturday July 24th, 2021

1st-$9,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.980, 45.660, 58.010, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.630. Trainer: Kenneth Roberts, Sr. Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by War Eagle-Music Connection. Scratched: Captainontherocks. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. War Song120412-½1-½1-5½1-9¼D. Saenz3.202.602.100.60. Ice Peak123354-½4-13-32-8½P. Cotto, Jr.3.002.102.60. I'm Always Late115141-12-42-hd3-4¼T. Thornton2.204.30. Round Quarter120525554-¾G....
midfloridanewspapers.com

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Feisty Kitten (L), 123W. Rocha7-6-7Patty Burns20/1. 2Watchthebourbon (L), 123J. Rosado2-9-3Carla Morgan12/1. 3Curlee Fox (L), 123H. Diaz, Jr.4-1-6Kathleen O'Connell9/2. 4Lyrical Gangster , 118V. Carrasco11-1-9Phil Schoenthal30/1. 5El Toto (L), 123M. Scaldaferri8-7-9M. Reardon30/1. 6Formal Treasure (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.6-4-6Hernan Parra12/1. 7Mint Game (L), 116R. LaBarre5-6-6Jose Magana20/1. 8Cark (L),...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

8th-$16,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 22.040, 45.450, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.900. Scratched: No Mo Hooch, Demigod, Riding the Train, Master Guns. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Rusty Cage124421-1½1-1½1-21-2¾A. Juarez, Jr.2.90. Outerbanks124632-hd2-hd3-22-hdE. Lara9.00. Deuce124543-1½3-2½2-hd3-½L. Wade0.50. Kierkegaard124314-1½4-24-14-4½L. Negron8.10. I'm a Special Star119255-35-2½5-45-6½K. Harr13.90. Cintarosa Ranch124166666C. Lindsay34.50. 6 (4)Rusty Cage7.805.002.20.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 6½f. Malvern Rose Stakes. Rookery117Maldives Model117. Just One Time117Tipsy Chatter117. La Reina Del Norte117Jenna's Lil Agnes120. Tactical Pajamas120.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Grande Prairie Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Timbers Express , 126L. Bugeaud4-3-5Brant Laczo5/1. 3Northforkhigh , 126L. Allen6-2-4Buckey Stockwell5/2. 4Yes Im First , 126J. Rocha3-4-xLaurie Ferguson2/1. 5Sparks in the Night , 126J. Botellox-x-xWesley Oulton3/1. 2nd-$4,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Shamoura , 126F....
Los Alamitos, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Nutty Sierra (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez3-1-1Jesus Nunez. 3Chief Eagle Eye (L), 121E. Payeras3-2-4Sergio Morfin. 4Battling Gervinho (L), 121C. Figueroa4-5-1Roman Figueroa. 5According to Plan (L), 121J. Sanchez6-2-4Adriana Vallejo. 6Hoss Cartwright (L), 121W. Barnett2-3-5Angela Aquino. 7Time N Money (L), 111R. Ramirez5-2-1Jorge Farias. 8Neah Bay (L), 121F. Orduna-Rojas2-2-5Brian...
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Delta Downs-4-Add

4th_$25,000, alc, 3YO up, , cloudy. Off 4:16. Time 4:74.92. Fast. Also Ran_Our Hot Topic, Heza Streakin Cash, Patriot Mountain, Waylons Lil Shooter. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $97.05. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $42.50. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $40.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-1) paid $84.47. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $104.85.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park-3-Add

3rd_$8,200, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 1:38. Time 1:12.11. Fast. Scratched_Limehousegas. Also Ran_Old Timer's Day, Coworker, Danzo. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $90.50. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $80.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-4-6) paid $97.22. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-4) paid $156.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Del Mar Results Sunday July 25th, 2021

3rd-$55,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.510, 45.320, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 56.800. Awesome Beach120586-hd5-hd5-hd7-1K. Desormeaux15.40. Cibertruck12041010109-1½8-¾J. Valdivia, Jr.17.20. Ashley's Valentine120678-29-1109-1½K. Frey24.40. Minehunter111822-1½4-14-hd10J. Espinoza45.10. 10 (10)Hot Box6.604.603.40. 9 (9)Crossword20.8010.40. 2 (2)Gates of Heaven4.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $65.70. Daily Double (6-10) paid...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Sportsnumberfire.com

Saratoga Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 7/24/21

Starting at 1:05 p.m. EST, we have 11 races at Saratoga. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check the program for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Johnson's short memory comes in handy at Royal St. George's

One of Dustin Johnson’s best traits is a short memory, and given some of the misfortune he’s had in the majors, he needs it. So don’t expect him to return to Royal St. George’s for the British Open this week and remember too much beyond being a runner-up to Darren Clarke in 2011.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-8-Add

8th_$20,500, , 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy. Off 10:12. Time 1:32.60. Fast. Also Ran_Howling Good Time, Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway, Flirt Wagon, Corona Sinn Fein, Carson City Train, Blue Duck La Jolla. dh_Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway (5). $1 Pick 3 (10-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $1,142.60. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $90.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $59.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-9-1) paid $333.69. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-9) paid $311.80.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Woodbine

1st_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6½f. 2nd_$36,900, cl $20,000-$19,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Silent Mamba120Go Gigi Go Gigi Go123. Valley Girl123Enhanced Finance113. Rolling Sloan121Cefalo123. Leave It With Me120Anita Grigio123. I Am I Said123Tara Dawn121.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f. Last Drop of Wine119Obiwan123. Totellyouthetruth119Strategic Ekati119. Magical Express119Cumber119. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. I'mma Natural117You're My Boy Blue115. Ma Moos Warrior115Classic...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

MotoSurf Games in Sebring

SEBRING — The iconic home of the 12 Hours of Sebring will welcome two of the newest forms of racing Saturday and Sunday, with the inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup coming to Lake Jackson and the United States debut of MotoSkate at the Sebring Civic Center. MotoSurf America, the premier league...

Comments / 0

Community Policy