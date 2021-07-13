Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EV battery maker SES agrees to go public via Ivanhoe SPAC

By Bloomberg News
mining.com
 14 days ago

Battery maker SES Holdings Pte has agreed to go public by merging with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal that will value the combined company at about $3.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The combined company will get as much as $476 million in gross proceeds,...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ses#Rechargeable Batteries#Ev#Ivanhoe Spac#Ses Holdings Pte#Koch Strategic Platforms#Hyundai Motor Co#Geely Holding Group#Kia Corp#General Motors Co#Ses And#Greenshoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Businessjust-auto.com

Rivian has closed a $2.5 billion private funding round

Electric vehicle startup Rivian has announced it has closed another funding round. The financing was led by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford Motor Company and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. The round included participation by Third Point, Fidelity Management and Research Company,...
Economyinvesting.com

EV Maker Lucid Soars 27% On Merging With Michael Klein’s SPAC

Investing.com – Shares of Lucid Motors soared 27% on their Nasdaq debut on Monday following the electric vehicle maker’s merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV, a blank-check company backed by ex-Citigroup banker Michael Klein. The stock touched the day’s high of $29.03 in the session so far and later traded...
BusinessAutoblog

Rivian raises $2.5 billion led by Amazon, Ford

DETROIT — Electric vehicle startup Rivian has closed a $2.5 billion fundraising round led by investors Amazon, Ford and T. Rowe Price. The announcement came the day after the California-based company said it was exploring building a second U.S. assembly plant. Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported on Thursday that Rivian's planned plant, dubbed "Project Tera," will include battery cell production.
Businesscheddar.com

EV Maker Lucid Motors Goes Public, CEO Eyes Q4 for Vehicle Delivery

Electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors stock popped after the company’s public debut on the Nasdaq today. Peter Rawlinson, CEO and chief technology officer, joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to talk about the Tesla competitor's IPO via a SPAC merger and getting its vehicles ready for delivery by the end of the year. He also discussed the impact of the global chip shortage on production and how Lucid is overcoming those obstacles.
BusinessMotorAuthority

Israeli startup with modular EV platform goes public via SPAC deal, expands to US

The wave of electric-vehicle startups going public via so-called reverse mergers shows no signs of slowing, with Israel's REE Automotive the latest to join the party. A reverse merger is where a private company goes public by being taken over by a company that's already publicly listed, thus avoiding the complexity of having to launch an initial public offering. The deals are typically done with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is set up solely for this purpose.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cash-Strapped Lordstown Motors Raises $400M Through Private Placement

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NYSE: RIDE), which issued a going concern warning in June, has managed to secure financing. What Happened: Electric pickup truck developer Lordstown revealed in a filing Monday it has entered into an equity purchase agreement with YA II PN Ltd, pursuant to which the latter has agreed to purchase up to $400 million in Class A common stock.
BusinessBakersfield Californian

Lordstown Motors receives $400 million investment from hedge fund

Lordstown Motors Corp. has received a $400 million equity investment from a New Jersey-based hedge fund to help the startup launch and accelerate production of its Endurance electric truck in September. The Ohio-based startup and YA II PN Ltd., a fund managed by New Jersey-based Yorkville Advisors Global LP, formed...
Normal, ILPantagraph

Watch now: EV startup Rivian seeks second assembly plant as it closes another $2.5 billion funding round

Rivian, which pushed the production launch of its Illinois-built electric truck back to September, is already scouting locations for a second assembly plant down the road. The startup EV truck manufacturer confirmed it is looking to build a second factory, with multiple states bidding for the project, but said Friday the Normal plant remains at the center of Rivian’s production plans.
BusinessForexTV.com

Cvent to go public via merger with SPAC Dragoneer Growth in $5.3 billion deal

Cvent, a meetings, events and hospitality tech provider, said Friday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in a deal with an initial enterprise value of $5.3 billion. Cvent will have $801 million in cash once the deal closes and will use the funds for product innovation, R&D, to pay down debt and solidify its stake in the market for in-person, virtual and hybrid events, that it expects is valued at $30 billion. The stock ticker will change to “CVT” and trade as Cvent Holding Corp. Vista Equity Partners and Cvent management will roll their equity holdings into the combined company. It will also have a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $475 million from investors including Fidelity .P., and Zoom Video Communications, Inc., among others.
BusinessTechCrunch

After going public via a SPAC, Taboola acquires e-commerce marketing network Connexity for $800M

Taboola, the company that operates a popular grid-based advertising and content recommendation network across media properties, today announced an acquisition to expand its reach further into e-commerce, its first big move since going public in June by way of a SPAC: it is paying $800 million in a combination of cash and stock to buy Connexity, a marketing technology company that operates an retail- and e-commerce-focused advertising network. Connexity has been owned by Symphony Technology Partners since 2011.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

PropertyGuru to go public through merger with SPAC, with the valuing company at $1.35 billion

PropertyGuru Pte. Ltd. announced an agreement that will take the Southeast Asia property technology company public, through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. that will value the combined company at $1.35 billion. Bridgetown 2's stock rose 1.0% in afternoon trading. The deal is expected to provide $431 million of gross proceeds. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur by the end of July 2021 to mid-August 2021, the combined company will be listed on the NYSE. Bridgetown 2 was formed by Pacific Century Group and Thiel Capital LLC. "This process of becoming a public company will provide us with greater financial resources to do what we do best - helping people find, finance and own their homes in an efficient and transparent manner," said PropertyGuru Chief Executive Hari Krishnan. Bridgetown 2's stock, which started trading on Jan. 26, has slipped 1.3% over the past three months while the Renaissance IPO ETF has eased 1.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.5%.
BusinessMedCity News

Sema4 goes public via SPAC merger

Sema4, a company focused on providing genomic and clinical data insights, has gone public through a blank-check acquisition. The company struck an approximately $800 million deal to merge with CM Life Sciences, a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC, and Corvex Management LP. The deal will inject about $500 million into Sema4’s coffers.
Los Angeles, CAsocalTech.com

Faraday Future Hits Public Markets Via SPAC

Los Angeles-based Faraday Future is now a publicly traded company, after a successful acquisition by a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Property Solutions Acquisiton Corp., the company said on Wednesday afternoon. Faraday Future will begin trading today under the ticker symbols FFIE and FFIE.WS. Faraday Future--currently led by CEO Dr. Carsten Breitfeld--follows a number of other companies in the electric vehicle space in Southern California who have taken the SPAC route to market, even as it has yet to start shipping its first vehile, the FF 91. The company claims that, with the proceeds of the merger, it has enough resources to fully fund the production of its FF 91 within the next 12 months.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Chinese EV Battery Maker CATL Sues Smaller Rival Over Alleged IP Violation

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top electric vehicle (EV) battery maker CATL said on Wednesday it had sued smaller rival China Lithium Battery Technology Co (CALB) for alleged intellectual property violations. CATL, which supplies Tesla Inc and Volkswagen AG, said in a statement the lawsuit related to batteries made by CALB...
BusinessCoinDesk

Core Scientific Plans to Go Public Through SPAC Merger

Core Scientific, a cryptocurrency mining company, is planning to list its shares on Nasdaq. Core Scientific, the largest host of bitcoin mining machines in North America, plans to merge with the special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, the company said in a statement. The company will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy