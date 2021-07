If you have been wanting to try out the Uber Eats' grocery delivery service but haven't been able to because of your location, we may have some good news for you. Uber has just expanded its on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery service to 400 cities and towns across the country. So, if you are in one of those cities, including "major markets" like San Francisco, New York City, and Washington D.C., you now have the chance to try out the service, according to their website.