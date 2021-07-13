Cancel
Here’s a ‘potentially significant limitation’ in El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment

By Anjali Jain
ambcrypto.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral entities have expressed their displeasure about El Salvador’s move to authorize Bitcoin as an optional legal tender in the country. A top critic has been JP Morgan, who continued to hammer this unprecedented move in a recent report. The banking giant opined that huge problems would be faced by both the BTC network and the country itself if the law comes to fruition.

#El Salvador#Us Dollar#Bitcoin Network#Btc#U S Dollar#Bloomberg#Bitcoin Usd#South American#World Bank
