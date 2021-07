ESPN (previous Mock): Day’ron Sharpe, Freshman, Center, North Carolina. I quite enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers take it to Mr. Sharpe’s North Carolina Tar Heel squad in the NCAA tournament. That being said, Sharpe’s calling card is apparently his endless motor. I’m not sure why, but I’m always pretty skeptical of prospects when that’s their number one bullet point. It means he’s clearly dedicated to put the work in to improve, but I generally prefer something a bit more skill-based to be a player’s defining attribute. Still, kudos to Sharpe for his accolades at Chapel Hill, winning All-Freshman in the ACC and finishing second in Freshman of the Year awards despite coming off the bench. That’s the kind of player who will obviously understand his role.