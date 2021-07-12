Before & After: A Dated Victorian Home Gets A Radical Renovation

Before moving into our apartment, my husband and I renovated our kitchen (which you can see a “before” shot of above) in a hurry — and on the cheap. The one thing we had going for us was the fact that we hired a contractor that had already remodeled several kitchens in our building. He came with knowledge of where to find pipes behind the walls and the nuances of the building’s wiring. Recently, I learned just how valuable this type of knowledge can be. This isn’t your typical before and after story, with a play by play on the hows and what to use to get the look (though there’s some of that here, too). Rather, it’s worth noting that sometimes you really can learn what you need most for a reno from your neighbors.