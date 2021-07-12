Before & After: A Dated Victorian Home Gets A Radical Renovation
Design lighting doesn’t often strike twice, but for Adam Jardine, a marketing exec at Loblaw, and his partner, Ryan Chang, a graphic designer–programmer, that’s exactly what they hoped would happen when they bought their fixer-upper. The Victorian semi in Toronto’s Leslieville neighborhood had great bones and the perfect location on a tree-lined avenue, but it hadn’t been touched since the 1960s and was split into two apartments. Luckily, Adam and Ryan knew just the guy for the gut job. “Joel Bray was one of the first people we met as a couple more than 13 years ago,” says Adam of the H&H alum. “We’ve followed Joel’s work over the years and have always admired how effortlessly he blends old and new, high and low, and modern and vintage.”houseandhome.com
