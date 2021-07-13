Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

What Will Our First Image Of ‘Earth 2.0’ Look Like?

By Ethan Siegel
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As seen from up close, the signs of not only life, but our intelligent, technologically advanced human civilization are unmistakable. Our planet contains continents, oceans, and partial cloud cover, as well as polar icecaps. As the seasons change, the continents change color between green and browns and white, depending on the success of vegetation and/or the cover of ice and snow. The clouds change on a much faster timescale, sometimes covering the continents, sometimes the oceans, and sometimes a bit of both. Meanwhile, the icecaps advance and retreat dependent on our axial tilt’s orientation, providing yet another annual variation in our surface’s properties.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

252K+
Followers
61K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Planet#Earth 2#Planet With#Solar System#Plutonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
AstronomyDesign Taxi

Solar Storm Headed To Earth Could Cause A Blackout On Major Networks

After a large solar flare was detected on July 3 and reported to be moving rapidly towards the Earth’s atmosphere, it has since been discovered that a solar storm is on its way to our planet and could potentially cause a major interruption to communications networks. NASA states that the...
AstronomyCNET

'Killer' asteroid headed our way! When to fear space rocks

Early in January 2020, a "gigantic" asteroid the size of the Empire State Building speeded "towards Earth." At least that's how it was reported by Sputnik, the news site funded by the Russian government. The reality, as the article stated after the scary headline, was that asteroid 2019 UO would pass us safely on Jan. 10 at a distance of 2,808,194 miles (4,519,351 kilometers). That's almost 12 times farther away than the moon. I scarcely think of the moon as speeding toward my house every night, let alone something 12 times more distant.
Posted by
PARTH MUKESHBHAI PATEL

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Mystery Deepens as New Study Indicate that Underground Lakes on South Pole of Mars May Not be Real

Subsurface lakes found under Mars' south pole, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, may not really be lakes at all, argue researchers. Two research teams in 2018, working on data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake.
Aerospace & Defensesoyacincau.com

China releases eerie audio of the first sounds of Mars captured by Zhurong Rover

In May, China successfully landed on our planetary neighbour Mars, as part of its expedition to learn more about the Red Planet, through its Tianwen-1 spacecraft. Tianwen-1 first left Earth in July of last year, kicking off a 7-month odyssey. The spacecraft landed in Utopia Planitia (a region where Nasa’s 1976 Viking 2 landed as well), before deploying its Zhurong rover.
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
AstronomyLegit Reviews

A Massive Solar Storm Is On The Way

A massive solar storm said to be the biggest in four years is on its way to Earth. According to scientists, the solar storm is big enough to disrupt GPS and impact satellites in orbit. The massive solar storm might also increase the levels of radiation for passengers and crew in high-flying aircraft.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Stephen Hawking is proved right! Physicist's black hole theory that event horizons - from which nothing can escape - never shrink is observed in real life for first time

Fifty years after Stephen Hawking proposed a theory about black holes, stating their event horizons – the boundary beyond which nothing can escape – should never shrink, his theoretical law has been proven. A team of scientists led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) confirmed the late physicist's area...
AstronomyPosted by
POPSUGAR

A Thunder Moon Will Appear in the Sky on July 23 — Here's What It Means For Your Emotions

The first half of this year has already been filled with tons of amazing astronomical events, and the rest of 2021 is shaping up to be just as good. On July 23, the sixth full moon of the year will grace the night sky with its face fully illuminated for star-gazers to see. Referred to as the Buck, Thunder, or Hay Moon, this is the time of year when male buck deer begin to grow their new antlers. The Full Moon will be in Aquarius, meaning your emotions might be more complicated than usual since this sign is known to be one with its feelings. Be sure to take a minute to connect with how you feel, and don't let fear, anger, or jealousy ruin your night.
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.
IndiaPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Alien Asks a Man in Japan How Humanity Has Evolved through the Years

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about an alien who landed in Japan and asked how human beings have evolved over the centuries. However, the human gave an unconventional answer. After hovering over the surface of the earth, an alien spaceship landed on a rice paddy plantation in rural Japan. The residents all gathered around as they observed the mysterious vehicle hovering in the air.

Comments / 0

Community Policy