Bias Education is Necessary

The following is the July document, Department of the Navy Strategy for Intelligent Autonomous Systems. The threats facing our nation today are not only different; they are evolving more rapidly than at any time in history. Similarly, the technologies available to warfighters around the world are advancing faster than ever and much of this innovation is originating outside of the defense sector. These are the fundamental attributes of today’s world that the Navy and Marine Corps will transform into advantages for our nation’s security. We will do this by synthesizing the intersections of Unmanned Systems Artificial Intelligence, and Autonqny into a future enabled by Intelligent Autonomous Systems (IAS).