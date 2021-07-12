Bias Education is Necessary
I am a leader in the U.S. Navy, and I am unconsciously biased—that is, I subconsciously harbor bias as a result of my societal upbringing and collective life experiences. I do not think or feel I am biased against those who are unlike me, and I am not aware of any actions I have done or words I have written or said that could have been perceived as biased. But this does not remove the fact that I am a member of the dominant group in a society suffering from institutionalized and historically ingrained bias.
