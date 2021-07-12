Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Bias Education is Necessary

USNI News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a leader in the U.S. Navy, and I am unconsciously biased—that is, I subconsciously harbor bias as a result of my societal upbringing and collective life experiences. I do not think or feel I am biased against those who are unlike me, and I am not aware of any actions I have done or words I have written or said that could have been perceived as biased. But this does not remove the fact that I am a member of the dominant group in a society suffering from institutionalized and historically ingrained bias.

www.usni.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Esper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Race Relations#Unconscious Bias#Black Americans#Bias Education#The U S Navy#The Department Of Defense#Defense Mark Esper#The Armed Services#Pentagon#Confederate#Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Army
Related
Newnan, GANewnan Times-Herald

Preventative steps necessary to future peace

I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons (with or without these) and perhaps even poison gas.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

George P. Bush just learned a very important lesson about Donald Trump

(CNN) — George P. Bush wanted Donald Trump's endorsement badly. Or, at a minimum, he wanted the former president to stay out of his primary challenge to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. To make that happen, George P. Bush kissed up to Trump in the most obsequious -- and embarrassing...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

DOJ decisions could sink Trump efforts to avoid Capitol riot accountability

This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland dealt dual blows to former President Donald Trump’s legal defenses. He did this via decisions involving former Trump acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. Both Department of Justice decisions undermine claims of “executive privilege” that Trump is sure to assert...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Officers' powerful Capitol riot testimony underscores Pelosi's partisan blunder

On Capitol Hill, partisanship is coin of the realm. Still, a congressional probe of the Capitol riot should not be political. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can’t help herself. She made the probe irredeemably political by refusing to seat two prominent Republicans — Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.), both tireless Donald Trump apologists — who had been chosen by GOP leadership to serve on the select Jan. 6 Committee.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.
Economytheredstonerocket.com

Strategic command ranks high for worker satisfaction

The Space and Missile Defense Command’s “People First” initiative’s effectiveness was proved by the command’s employees through a nationwide survey that shows even though the command has been a great place to work, it just keeps getting better. The Office of Personnel Management’s Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey results, released in...
California, MDUSNI News

‘Ghost Fleet’ Hulls Moving Toward Completely Unmanned Operations

The pair of Ghost Fleet ships the Navy and the Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office are using as testbeds to prove large autonomous vessels can operate effectively at sea are slowly moving toward completely unmanned operations. Unlike the medium unmanned surface vessel demonstrators Sea Hunter and Sea Hawk, the much larger...
MilitaryUSNI News

HASC Seapower Mark Adds Second Destroyer, Paves Way For Cruiser Decommissionings

The House Armed Services seapower and projection forces subcommittee’s mark of the annual defense policy bill authorizes a second destroyer in the Navy’s shipbuilding budget and paves the way for the service to retire several aging guided-missile cruisers. The subcommittee’s mark of the Fiscal Year 2022 defense policy bill, released...
MilitaryTimes-Herald

No, we don't need women to register for the draft

If you wonder what Republicans are accomplishing in Washington, look no further than the Senate Armed Services committee, where a majority of them voted to create the predicate for drafting women into the military. Astonishingly, only five of the committee’s 13 GOP members voted against an amendment requiring women to...
Militarymcheraldonline.com

DMVA: Important to Safeguard DD-214 Military Paperwork

One of the most important documents for transitioning servicemembers and veterans is their DD-214. Safeguarding this important military document should be a top priority, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said on July 22. The DD-214 is a document of the United States Department of Defense, issued upon a...
U.S. Politicstufts.edu

US Federal Statement in Support of International Education

On July 26, the US Department of State and the US Department of Education issued a Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education, committing the US federal government to several action steps designed to recognize the value and reinforce the US's role in international education. Among the principles enumerated included a commitment to "[welcome] international students, researchers, scholars, and educators to the United States in a safe and secure manner and encourage a diversity of participants, disciplines, and types of authorized schools and higher education institutions where they can choose to study, teach, or contribute to research."In addition, the statement recognizes "the significant benefits that international students, researchers, scholars, and exchange alumni contribute to research, innovation, economic development, and job opportunities in many fields and sectors throughout the United States."
MilitaryUSNI News

Department of the Navy Strategy for Intelligent Autonomous Systems

The following is the July document, Department of the Navy Strategy for Intelligent Autonomous Systems. The threats facing our nation today are not only different; they are evolving more rapidly than at any time in history. Similarly, the technologies available to warfighters around the world are advancing faster than ever and much of this innovation is originating outside of the defense sector. These are the fundamental attributes of today’s world that the Navy and Marine Corps will transform into advantages for our nation’s security. We will do this by synthesizing the intersections of Unmanned Systems Artificial Intelligence, and Autonqny into a future enabled by Intelligent Autonomous Systems (IAS).
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Webb: Rebellion not revolution

We need a rebellion not a revolution in America. If the rebellion is unsuccessful, I fear what a revolution would look like. It would be bloody and deadly. That said, I still believe that our constitutional republic will prevail in either scenario. First let’s make an important distinction or two...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Media, critical race theory and one serious disconnect

Critical race theory (CRT) and education in the United States as a whole is shaping up to be a huge campaign issue for 2022 and 2024. And that's terrible news for Democrats. Recent polling backs up this perspective. Exhibit A: A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found 61 percent of registered...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Obama's education guidance was terrible policy — and it's about to come back

Martin Luther King Jr. famously dreamed that his children would be judged not “by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Yet two major federal civil rights offices appear poised to re-issue an unlawful guidance document turning that commitment on its head. An earlier version essentially required schools to use racial discipline quotas — in effect, pushing schools to judge students on their race, rather than their behavior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy