Law Enforcement

Officers' tone of voice reflects racial disparities in policing

By American Psychological Association
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Lives Matter movement has brought increasing attention to disparities in how police officers treat Black and white Americans. Now, research published by the American Psychological Association finds that disparity may exist even in subtle differences in officers' tone of voice when they address Black and white drivers during routine traffic stops.

