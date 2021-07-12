Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Chile, Buoyed by Copper Price and Vaccines, Sees 2021 GDP Growth at 7.5%

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's government on Monday revised upwards its projection for 2021 economic growth to 7.5% for 2021, from 6% previously. Inflation will hit 3.7% in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 3.4%, the budget office said in a quarterly report. The price of copper, a critical driver of the economy, will average $4.11 per pound in 2021 compared with the previous prediction of $3.99.

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Copper Price And Vaccines#Reuters#Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
Related
Economymilwaukeesun.com

Canada's GDP continues down in May

OTTAWA, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3 percent in May, following the previous month's 0.5 percent decline, according to Statistics Canada on Friday. The country's total economic activity was approximately 2 percent below the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level in February 2020. Overall, 12 of 20...
EconomyForexTV.com

Portugal GDP Rebounds In Q2

Portugal’s economy expanded in the second quarter after contracting in the previous three months, as activity began to gradually recover after a lockdown to curb the a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Gross domestic product grew 4.9 percent from the first quarter, when it shrunk 3.2 percent, preliminary estimates...
Retaildallassun.com

Tibet sees GDP up 9.1 percent in H1

LHASA, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region totaled 92.61 billion yuan (about 14.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2021, up by 9.1 percent year on year, local authorities said Friday. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the...
Businessb975.com

China July factory activity seen growing at a slightly slower pace: Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity likely expanded slightly less quickly in July, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the industrial sector’s impressive recovery slowed on high raw material prices, government policies, seasonal rainfalls and rising COVID cases. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is likely to edge...
Economymining.com

Copper price falls after China’s metals auction

The copper price fell on Friday after China released more base metals from its state reserves. Copper for delivery in September fell 1.2% from Thursday’s settlement price, touching $4.466 per pound ($9,825 per tonne) on the Comex market in New York. The release of state metal reserves is one of...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Italy GDP Growth Accelerates In Q2

(RTTNews) - Italy's economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter, the preliminary estimate from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday. Gross domestic product grew 2.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter, much faster than the 0.2 percent expansion posted in the first quarter. Economists had forecast a moderate 1.3 percent growth.
Businessrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Europe's economy posts 13% growth as recovery accelerates

European economies posted stronger than expected growth in the second quarter, with consumer and business confidence booming as Covid-19 restrictions were eased. GDP across the European Union rose by 13.2% compared with the same period last year, and by 1.9% compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary estimate published Friday by the EU statistics office. The 19 EU countries that use the euro currency posted even stronger growth of 13.7% and 2% respectively, easily beating a Reuters forecast of 1.5%.
ElectronicsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Taiwan's Q2 GDP growth slows but exports remain strong

TAIPEI, July 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economy grew at a slower pace in the second quarter as a sudden spike in domestic COVID-19 cases weighed on consumption, though the island’s hi-tech exports remained strong as the global “work from home” boom shows no sign of easing. Gross domestic product (GDP)...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Mexican Economy Grows Strongly on U.S. Demand, Services

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's economy bounced back to annual growth in the second quarter, boosted by services and manufacturing for export to the United States, its top trade partner, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, when the...
EconomyABC News

German economy rebounds in 2nd quarter but short of forecast

BERLIN -- Germany's economy grew by 1.5% in the second quarter compared with the previous three-month period, picking up after a sharp first-quarter fall but less strongly than expected. The figure released Friday by the Federal Statistical Office fell short of the 2% gain economists had forecast. In addition, the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone growth rebounds, inflation tops ECB target

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, pulling out of a pandemic-induced recession, while the easing of coronavirus curbs also helped inflation shoot past the European Central Bank's 2% target in July. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's central bank will conduct bill swap of 5 bln yuan

BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday that it would conduct a central bank bill swap on July 29. The bill swaps, with three-month tenor, were worth 5 billion yuan ($770.4 million), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website. The...
Economyactionforex.com

US: Robust Consumer Spending Drives GDP growth in Q2

The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.5% annualized pace in the second quarter, below the median consensus estimate for 8.4%. Consumers were the key driver of domestic demand strength. Spending rallied 11.8%, following a 11.4% pace in Q1. Consumer spending was strong across categories, led by a 12.6% jump in nondurable goods, but durables (+9.9%) and services (+12.0%) were also healthy.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Wall Street Sees Cautiously Mixed Open, US GDP Growth Weaker Than Expected

US stocks were set for a narrowly mixed open Thursday as traders digested readings on US economic growth and on unemployment claims. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 143 points or 0.4%, S&P futures inched up 7.5 points or 0.2%, and Nasdaq futures slipped 25 points or 0.2%. Oil prices...

Comments / 0

Community Policy