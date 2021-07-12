Chile, Buoyed by Copper Price and Vaccines, Sees 2021 GDP Growth at 7.5%
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's government on Monday revised upwards its projection for 2021 economic growth to 7.5% for 2021, from 6% previously. Inflation will hit 3.7% in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 3.4%, the budget office said in a quarterly report. The price of copper, a critical driver of the economy, will average $4.11 per pound in 2021 compared with the previous prediction of $3.99.money.usnews.com
Comments / 0