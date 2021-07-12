Cancel
Putting Ultrasound In The Hands Of All Doctors

By zenger.news
Tennessee Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltrasound machines are slimming down and going portable. Handheld wands connected to off-the-shelf iPads and other tablet devices are the future, which is good news for cash strapped clinics and those in the developing world. A traditional ultrasound machine from the likes of Siemens and GE can cost upwards of...

tntribune.com

