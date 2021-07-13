REED — On Sunday, July 11, 2021, Faye E. Vanover of Reed, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at home at the age of 71. She was born on Dec. 13, 1949, to the late James D Galloway and Catherine E Galloway. She worked as a waitress at Frisch’s Big Boy, Jerry’s diner and worked for Alfred Jones Drywall and cared for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to play cards and bingo. She loved her grandbabies and enjoyed to listen to them laugh and have fun. She was loved by all and will be missed by many.