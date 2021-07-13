Pamela June Grass Shouse, 72, of Owensboro, passed away on July 11, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Evansville, Indiana on Jan. 15, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert “Bob” and Vernia Grass. Her greatest achievement was serving the Lord through music, teaching children and young adults and serving in an administrative role as secretary in multiple churches. She has influenced and shaped so many lives throughout her life and has relied on her faith in God, her family and her friends through all circumstances. She enjoyed reading Amish books, listening to her bible, watching cooking shows and especially baking and cooking for those she loved. Her favorite time of year was cooking the Thanksgiving meal for the whole family and having everyone come to her house to eat. Her favorite sports team was the New Orleans Saints and was Drew Brees’ biggest fan. She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church of Utica.