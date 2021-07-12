Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.16%

investing.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, Communication and Biomed sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 declined 0.16%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Azrieli Group Ltd...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Trading#Oil And Gas#Israel#Investing Com#Biomed#Azrieli Group Ltd#Azrg#Mlsr#Energean Oil Gas Plc#Enog#Bezq#Gold Futures#Usd Ils#Eur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Stocks
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower Amid Steep Drop By Amazon

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure at the start of trading, stocks remained mostly lower over the course of the session on Friday. With the pullback on the day, the major averages offset the strength seen in the previous session. The major averages all finished the day firmly in negative...
Stocksinvesting.com

ASX Closes Lower; Lifts 1.41% for the Month

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 finished 0.4% lower at 7387.9 on Friday, within 0.6% of all time high valuations, posting a 1.41% monthly gain, and rising for the 10th consecutive month, with mining stocks easing from record highs in late trade as Beijing begins steeper cuts to steel production in a bid to cut pollution, while nervous investors monitor the worsening domestic coronavirus situation.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Closes Lower as Oil Majors Dent Energy; Amazon Slumps

Investing.com – The S&P 500 slipped Friday, paced by a decline in energy and Amazon-led weakness in tech stocks. The S&P 500 ended the day down 0.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) slumped 7.5% for the day, after reporting weaker-than-expected guidance...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade lower, Amazon shares fall

U.S. equity futures traded lower heading into the final trading session of the week. The major futures indexes suggest a drop of more than 1% on the Nasdaq and 0.3% on the Dow. Amazon shares are down more than 6% in the premarket following quarterly results. Amazon beat investors' expectations...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Remain Mostly Lower In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks are mostly lower in mid-day trading on Friday, largely offsetting the strength seen in the previous session. Selling pressure has remained somewhat subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages. Currently, the major averages are off their worst levels of the day but still in negative...
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.39%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Healthcare , Energy and Financials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite lost 0.39%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:...
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Robinhood Closes 8 Pct Down On First Trading Day

Robinhood shares closed out their first day of trading on the Nasdaq down over 8 percent, CNBC reported. This comes after the company priced at the bottom end of its initial public offering (IPO) range. The brokerage began trading at $38 per share, which was near the lower end of...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks start session lower on final day of June trading

Wall Street stocks opened lower on Friday as an otherwise solid month for equities reached its final day of trading. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at 35,002.51, while the S&P 500 was 0.38% weaker at 4,402.45 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.54% softer at 14,697.80.
StocksStreet.Com

Why Do Many Stocks Trade Down to the Level Where They Price a Stock Offering?

It's the end of the month and I'm traveling on Monday and Wednesday of next week, so I thought I'd opine rather than throw out an end of the month trade when nothing looks overly appealing to meThe question on the table is why do so many stocks immediately trade down to the level where they price a stock offering? The logical answer is because tha...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of cruise lines, including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) are trading lower as COVID-19 Delta variant concerns continue to drive volatility in the reopening space. CDC documents recently warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox, which has added to pandemic uncertainty.
Stocksinvesting.com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.44%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Metals, Real Estate and Public Sector Undertakings sectors led shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 rose 0.44%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index climbed 0.40%. The best performers of the session...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.73%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.73%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Advantest...
Stocksinvesting.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.72%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Telecoms & IT, Multi Investment and Financial Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share rose 0.72%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All...
StocksForbes

Caterpillar Stock To Trade Lower Post Q2?

Is scheduled to report its Q2 2020 results on Friday, July 30. We expect Caterpillar to likely post revenue and earnings below the consensus estimates. While a gradual opening up of the economies has resulted in a sharp rebound in overall equipment demand over the recent quarters, a trend likely continued in Q2 as well, the company’s overall performance may be weighed down by higher raw material costs and supply chain headwinds. Furthermore, going by our Caterpillar valuation of $219 per share, which is just 4% above the current market price of $210, there is only a little room left for growth, in our view. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Caterpillar’s Pre-Earnings has additional details.
Stocksinvesting.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.40%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Healthcare, Oil & Gas and Technology sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 added 1.40% to hit a new all time high. The best performers of the session on...
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Close Lower; Microsoft Reports Earnings

After two straight sessions of record closes for the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq, stocks ended Tuesday's session lower. Sean O'Hara, President of Pacer ETFs, explains the factors giving investors concerns on Wall Street. O'Hara also helps break down the numbers after Microsoft reported its quarterly earnings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy