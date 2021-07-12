Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.16%

Is scheduled to report its Q2 2020 results on Friday, July 30. We expect Caterpillar to likely post revenue and earnings below the consensus estimates. While a gradual opening up of the economies has resulted in a sharp rebound in overall equipment demand over the recent quarters, a trend likely continued in Q2 as well, the company’s overall performance may be weighed down by higher raw material costs and supply chain headwinds. Furthermore, going by our Caterpillar valuation of $219 per share, which is just 4% above the current market price of $210, there is only a little room left for growth, in our view. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Caterpillar’s Pre-Earnings has additional details.