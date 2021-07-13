Cancel
Emily Skye And Mary Cameron Rogers Talk About The Second Making Of River [Exclusive Interview]

By Nancy Tapia
lrmonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Cameron Rogers as River in River – Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. Emily Skye and Mary Cameron Rogers are executive producers of the new film River. Like in most indie films the participants have more than one role. There is no exception in River, going from a short film to a full length movie. Skye is also the writer, director and is making her directorial debut with River. While Rogers returns to play the protagonist after the success of the short film, River had at film festivals.

