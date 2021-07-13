Emily Skye And Mary Cameron Rogers Talk About The Second Making Of River [Exclusive Interview]

Vanessa Marshall has been a part of the Star Wars family for a long time now. As the voice of Hera Syndulla, she burst onto the scene with Star Wars Rebels and the character keeps making appearances. She featured prominently in the short lived Forces of Destiny cartoon, she has appeared in books like A New Dawn and the Alphabet Squadron series, she’s featured in comics and video games. She even made a vocal cameo (though her ship was seen) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. She’s popped up everywhere, so it’s still amazing that it came as a surprise that she popped up in The Bad Batch this last week. There hasn’t been any storytelling during this era of Hera’s life, as a child learning her way in a world dominated by the Empire.