What sort of man do you become with a Gareth Southgate in your life? 'A better one,' says his best mate (and perhaps biggest fan) Andy Woodman. He is talking from personal experience first, then in the wider sense. 'I dread to think the path I would have gone down without him, particularly when my mother died and I was lost and a bit broken. But I had him there, keeping me right. It's what Gareth does. You saw it with the England team — it was a broken team when he took that job on. Maybe the country was broken, too. I'm not saying it's fixed yet but, crikey, look what he has achieved.'