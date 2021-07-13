Christie Ralph Dame, 50, of Owensboro, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, after an illness. Christie was short — definitely in height, often in patience — but she was larger than life. If you were blessed enough to know her, you were regaled with funny stories and so many opinions, about everything from Blake Shelton’s relationship with Gwen Stefani (hated it) to wearing pants (hated it even more). Everyone in her family secretly considered Christie to be their favorite family member. She will be remembered for tattling on her brother to get herself out of trouble, dueting “Love Shack” with her sister, dominating on Rook at her Mom and Dad’s game nights, but mostly for loving her “Marky,” her daughter, Ashton, and her three granddaughters, Emersyn, Everly and Salem.