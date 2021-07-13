CALHOUN — John Caraway 87, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 12, 2021 at his home in Calhoun. John Randall Caraway was born June 23, 1934 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Guilford and Anna Mae Dame Caraway and was married to the former Connie Dale Daws January 24, 1969. John was a farmer, loved the Lord, was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and was also active at Calhoun Christian Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran, enjoyed gardening, fishing, University of Kentucky Basketball, loved farming with his family and spending time with his grandchildren.