More sex charges pile up against Hooks man; one related to act with dog

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — A Hooks, Texas, man is facing multiple charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of three girls and a charge of bestiality involving a family pet. Cody Austin Wright, 34, first came to the attention of the Bowie County Sheriff's Office when the mother of a 14-year-old girl reported May 31 that her daughter made an outcry of sexual abuse, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl told a forensic interviewer that Wright began molesting her when she was 9.