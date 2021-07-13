FORDSVILLE — Sheila Jane Allen, 54, of Fordsville, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home. She was manager at Dollar General in Rosine. Sheila was a well loved mom, wife, sister, aunt, and boss. Their door was always open to their families and friends. She was a mom and friend to all, never holding a grudge. Above all, she touched everyone that ever got the privilege to know her and love her. She’ll be greatly missed until we see her again.