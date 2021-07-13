Kendrick Sauls takes 10-year plea deal for intoxicated manslaughter

TEXARKANA, Texas — A case involving a drunk driving fatality was finally resolved Monday with a plea bargain in Bowie County. Kendrick Lamar Sauls, 22, pleaded guilty in May to intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault but asked that a jury decide his punishment. The jury agreed on a five-year term of probation for intoxication assault but was unable to reach a decision on the punishment Sauls should receive for ending the life of 31-year-old Mario Haynes.