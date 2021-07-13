The BBC has shown that it still doesn’t get it

The BBC decides that it needs another senior journalistic post; it looks around and invites applications. To no one’s surprise, the candidate they like the look of best is a woman with a long track record of taking Left-wing positions. Normally this appointment would have taken place behind closed doors; all we might have noticed was that the Corporation had added yet another highly -paid individual to the swollen ranks of its news executives. But this story – about appointing a journalist called Jess Brammar to the newly -created role of executive news editor – has taken an unexpected turn.