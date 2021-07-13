Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Shot 64 Times Outside Of Jail: Report
A brazen shooting outside of a Chicago jail has shaken the city. The Windy City has often been the topic of discussions regarding gun violence, and the attack that occurred over the weekend further presses the conversation. According to the Chicago Tribune, Londre Sylvester, known by his rap moniker KTS Dre, was being released from the Cook County jail on Saturday (July 10) evening when several suspects opened fire. Sylvester had only made it across the street from the jail when he was reportedly shot upwards of 64 times.www.hotnewhiphop.com
