Are you planning a staycation? Data suggests you are – with a survey carried out by Bridgestone Potenza showing 75-percent of people are more likely to take a staycation due to Covid-19. I can’t blame you – even after global travel bans starting to lift and local lockdowns have been relaxed, the idea of hopping on an aeroplane full of strangers doesn’t seem that appealing to me. Instead, I’d suggest loading up the car and heading to the best driving roads in the UK, many of which offer a perfect blend of nature, adventure, and luxury.