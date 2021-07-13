Cancel
Look at the Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair...as all Yeti stuff it is pricey

300 bucks a chair...folds up nicely and easily and has a carrying bag. But it will be the last chair you ever buy. I have one for tailgating. Lightweight and durable..supports up to 500 pounds. Check it out at the Yeti website. Here in Tidewater some of the Dick's Sporting Goods carry them but it is available with free shipping. They also have one called Hondo Base Camp chair..more like folding chair..no carrying case but does have a handle..also 300 bucks and supports 500 pounds. Both come with a cupholder. I use these in my backyard or on the deck.

