Look at the Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair...as all Yeti stuff it is pricey

One of the most versatile things you can take on any adventure is a solid tote bag. You can load it up with food, clothes, gear — you name it. The only problem is, a lot of cheap tote bags aren't able to stand up to a beating. This is where the Camino Carryall from Yeti comes in. It is tough enough to stand up to nails or fishing hooks, has a ton of versatility thanks to pockets and points to attach more gear and is fully waterproof, so if you need to keep water out (or in), you know this bag can handle it.