Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Better for the wallet only if the TV lasts long enough

By Saratoga Hoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 14 days ago

To outweigh the difference in costs between it and a TV made with better components that will last longer. Often stores like Wal*Mart will get TV s that use components that don't meet the tolerances necessary to put into a name brand TV you might get from Best Buy or a specialty TV store. Usually the warranty reflects this. There also might be fewer HDMI and other ports. The same brand name TV might carry almost exactly the same model number in each store so it is hard to differentiate.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wallet#Wal Mart#Hdmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsThe Verge

Banned brand Aukey is still selling earbuds on Amazon

When Amazon started cracking down on mobile electronics companies with shady reviewer programs, Aukey and Mpow were the first to get whacked — and yet Aukey is still selling at least three sets of wireless earbuds at the giant online retailer, The Verge has found. Two weeks ago, I pointed...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Is a projector better than a giant TV? With this deal it might be

If you’re looking to upgrade your home cinema setup, it can be tricky to know where to begin. Most notably, do you need a giant TV or would a projector work out better for you? We’ve got some insights into the advantages of a projector because right now is a great time to buy one. That’s because you can buy an Epson Home Cinema 880 1080p projector at Best Buy for just $500, a saving of $100. It’s an excellent time to see just why projectors are such a good deal for many home cinema enthusiasts. Read on while we explain all when it comes to deciphering the pros and cons of a giant TV or a projector.
Electronicsseekingtech.com

The Frame 2020 vs. The Frame 2021: Which is the Better Gaming TV?

Samsung released an updated version of The Frame. So, is the new 2021 version better than the older 2020 version when it comes to playing games on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and other consoles?. You can find out in this comparison guide. Quick Summary. Samsung’s...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Apple Watch Series 5 clearance sheds $150 off the price at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Even though the Apple Watch Series 6 is currently the latest generation on the market, you can’t go wrong with the previous one, too. The Apple Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches out there and its premium stainless steel version with a Milanese loop is currently discounted on Best Buy.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Best Buy

Whether you’re a student preparing for the new school year or a professional seeking a reliable work companion, you’re likely choosing between laptop deals and tablet deals. Why not enjoy the conveniences of both devices in one package? That’s what you’ll get with a 2-in-1 device like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, which is available from Best Buy’s Surface Pro deals with a $260 discount to bring its price down to just $699 from its original price of $959.
ShoppingApple Insider

Best deals for July 27 - MagSafe charging, Samsung Smart Monitor, and more!

Tuesday's best deals include $600 of a Sony 55-inch 4K TV, $600 off a 49-Inch Curved Samsung Monitor, iTunes movie sales, and more. Shopping online for the best discounts and deals can be a difficult and annoying task. Rather than sifting through miles of advertisements, check out this list of sales we've hand-picked just for the AppleInsider audience.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Bring Home This Popular 1080P HD Mini Projector For $95

The OSEVEN 7000 Lumen Mini Movie Projector is on sale right now at Amazon for $94.99. Normally selling for $189.99, today’s offer allows you to save $95 when you use the 50BAL1AJ coupon code at the checkout. The OSEVEN Q5 produces bright and detailed HD images, clearer than 90% projector...
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro now on sale for $949 ($150 off) with $50 Amazon credit included

Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Book Pro lineup back in April, featuring the latest 11th-generation Intel processors, OLED screens, thin designs, and some of the same apps and services found on Samsung’s Android devices. Many of the models have already gone on sale, but usually not for much more than 10% off. One of the 15.6-inch variants is now on sale for $949.99, a discount of $150 (14%) from the original price, and you can also get $50 of Amazon store credit when you buy it.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Grab a last-gen Apple TV 4K for under $120 today only

Update your home entertainment experience with an Apple TV 4K at its lowest-ever price. Woot is offering brand-new last-generation units for just $119.99 — down from $179 — today only. Bag yours before they’re all gone. It might not be the newest Apple TV anymore, but the previous 4K model...
ElectronicsCNET

'Alexa' isn't the only thing your Amazon Echo can listen for. Here's what else

Alexa-enabled devices with cameras can be your eyes while you're away, but any Amazon Echo device can become a second set of ears, whether you're at home or not. A surprisingly powerful new beta feature called Sound Detection lets Alexa listen for sounds other than just the wake word (typically "Alexa," but it doesn't have to be). When your device detects those sounds, it can then launch a series of commands in response.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

LG’s FP9 earbuds come with spatial audio and a Bluetooth case

With their UV cleaning tech, LG’s Tone-Free earphones already had one thing to set them apart from their rivals, but the new FP9 (£TBA) are now even more tempting. As well as built-in active noise-cancelling, the IPX4-rated buds support Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian Audio, plus 3D Sound Stage, which should both make your music sound that bit more lifelike. Another nifty new addition is the Plug & Wireless mode, which allows you to connect the case to a music source via 3.5mm cable and use it to transmit wirelessly, so you can still use your new buds with non-Bluetooth things like in-flight entertainment systems. Total battery life comes in at 24 hours (10 in the buds, 14 in the case) and you can choose from three colours: Charcoal Black, Pearl White and Haze Gold.
Electronicstechbargains.com

UNIOJO 3Ft Digital Endoscope with 2.7" LCD Screen $34.99

Amazon has the UNIOJO 3Ft Digital Endoscope with 2.7" LCD Screen for a low $34.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "LUWHEAUN" (Exp Soon). This is originally $70, so you save 50% off list price. 2.7: LCD screen; Includes 4 attachments. 2200mAh battery; Works up to 4hrs. 8-level Adjustable LED Lights.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Android TV gets even better, borrowing more Google TV features

Android TV continues transforming more and more into a Google TV clone, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The last big update that included similar adaptations was back in February when Android TV received its current interface design, improving the look and user-friendliness quite a bit. With the latest...
TV & Videossportswar.com

Brands are nice but TV markets are better

Do we have the exact brands of UNC, FSU, etc.? No. But we have one very sought after TV market (DC) and two other very good markets (RVA and Hampton Roads). That is going to be a very compelling selling point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy