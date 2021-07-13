Tag Heuer made a Super Mario-themed smartwatch because why not

Your favorite video game plumber will soon be available on a Wear OS watch. Tag Heuer announced today that it's collaborating with Nintendo to make a Super Mario edition of its Connected smartwatch, featuring "the intrepid, iconic hero" in various watch faces and animations. It'll be available July 15th for $2,150, which is in line with how much the Connected series has cost in the past. One of the highlights here, though, is the company's use of Mario's appearances to encourage wearers to get active and reward them when they move.