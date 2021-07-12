To come full circle, I bought a kijaro about a year ago and love it

I'm a big guy (about 6'5, 240) and was tired of the cheapie chairs that cut off circulation and felt like they were about to break every time I sat down and got up. I read reviews and this Kijaro chair was highly rated for bigger people. For me, it's great. I think it was about $40. Not as easy to carry as the smaller ones, but since carrying it is only a fraction of time that I'm using it, I'd much rather have something heavier and comfortable. I call it my "fat guy chair". My PC daughter calls it "Husky Camper".